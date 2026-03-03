Becca Moore Takes Over 'TMZ After Dark,' Shares Wild Dating Advice

Play video content

Podcast star Becca Moore didn't just host "TMZ After Dark" -- she turned it into full-blown chaos!

The "For the Girls" podcast host hit the Los Angeles nightlife scene arming everyone with “I Love LA” shirts, a party bus, and one mission ... “Make out with 4 people and text your exes!” In true Moore fashion, the night was loud, unfiltered, and completely unpredictable.

With March crowned the “Month of the Leprechaun,” the tour debuted a brand-new stop at Jameson Pub on Hollywood Boulevard. The bar rolled out its signature PB & Jameson shots while Moore jumped into a heated beer pong showdown with the bus crew. Shots were flying. The crowd was feral. Exactly as planned!

Next stop ... the iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill, where things got real. Moore spilled the tea on her very public breakup with a well-known lesbian and didn’t hold back when asked the ultimate question -- Who’s harder to date, men or women? Her answer -- women. No hesitation.

As for awkward ex encounters? Her advice -- act completely unbothered. Treat them like an acquaintance. Take a shot together. Stay casual. Power move only.

Then came her most chaotic moment of the night. When asked what things are “just for the girls” right now, Moore delivered a completely unexplained list -- “Air conditioning. Shelter. Vowels. Knowing the alphabet. Having a comforter.” The crowd screamed. No clarification given.

The grand finale landed at Beaches Tropicana, where the group snapped final photos and danced wall-to-wall at one of West Hollywood's hottest clubs. DJ Blue kept the energy at max level, spinning Moore's favorite tracks as the dance floor turned into a full-blown after-hours frenzy.

From breakup confessions to beer pong battles, Becca Moore proved one thing ... nobody does 'After Dark' like she does.