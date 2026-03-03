Becca Moore Takes Over 'TMZ After Dark,' Shares Wild Dating Advice

'TMZ After Dark' Becca Moore Says 'Dating Girls Is Hard'!!!
Podcast star Becca Moore didn't just host "TMZ After Dark" -- she turned it into full-blown chaos!
The "For the Girls" podcast host hit the Los Angeles nightlife scene arming everyone with “I Love LA” shirts, a party bus, and one mission ... “Make out with 4 people and text your exes!” In true Moore fashion, the night was loud, unfiltered, and completely unpredictable.
With March crowned the “Month of the Leprechaun,” the tour debuted a brand-new stop at Jameson Pub on Hollywood Boulevard. The bar rolled out its signature PB & Jameson shots while Moore jumped into a heated beer pong showdown with the bus crew. Shots were flying. The crowd was feral. Exactly as planned!
Next stop ... the iconic Rainbow Bar & Grill, where things got real. Moore spilled the tea on her very public breakup with a well-known lesbian and didn’t hold back when asked the ultimate question -- Who’s harder to date, men or women? Her answer -- women. No hesitation.
As for awkward ex encounters? Her advice -- act completely unbothered. Treat them like an acquaintance. Take a shot together. Stay casual. Power move only.
Then came her most chaotic moment of the night. When asked what things are “just for the girls” right now, Moore delivered a completely unexplained list -- “Air conditioning. Shelter. Vowels. Knowing the alphabet. Having a comforter.” The crowd screamed. No clarification given.
The grand finale landed at Beaches Tropicana, where the group snapped final photos and danced wall-to-wall at one of West Hollywood's hottest clubs. DJ Blue kept the energy at max level, spinning Moore's favorite tracks as the dance floor turned into a full-blown after-hours frenzy.
From breakup confessions to beer pong battles, Becca Moore proved one thing ... nobody does 'After Dark' like she does.
