'TMZ After Dark' Double Trouble Buses Hosted by Nick Cannon's Brothers & Yo-Yo

TMZ After Dark Nick Cannon's Bros & Yo-Yo ... Double The Party!!!
"TMZ After Dark" was fully star-charged Saturday night ... two buses, double the chaos, and enough energy to power Sunset -- with the first bus led by Nick Cannon’s brothers!
Hit the clip ... 'cause Gabriel, Caleb and Reuben were dancing, singing and hyping up the crowd like it was a family reunion on wheels, all soundtracked by DJ Blue as the night launched at The Burgundy Room -- one of Hollywood’s oldest, most iconic venues.
The crew then pulled up at Beaches WeHo, and then cranked things all the way up at Saddle Ranch Chop House -- where pink gummy shots were flying and the mechanical bull was getting a serious workout.
We asked about the bros about Nick’s ever-expanding baby mama universe ... and they spilled all the tea, even attempting to name all 12 of his kids. Ambitious!
Over on bus two, Ice Cube's longtime protégée Yo-Yo came bearing gifts for the whole squad and delivered arena-level performances right there in the aisle, powered by DJ NV.
Two buses. Major names. Legendary bars. Nonstop performances. "TMZ After Dark" didn't just show up -- it showed out!