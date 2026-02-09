TMZ Comedy Crawl Tour Keeps Laughs Rolling Through Hollywood

Play video content TMZ.com

The TMZ Comedy Crawl returned Friday night and did not disappoint!

The rolling comedy experience was back in full swing with returning host Mateen Stewart, who brought along a surprise co-host -- Slink Johnson, AKA "Black Jesus" ... the duo had the entire bus laughing nonstop as they bounced between some of L.A.'s top comedy venues.

The night kicked off with complimentary drinks at The Improv, rolled into a VIP show with Dane Cook at the Laugh Factory, and wrapped with a full-blown group celebration at The Comedy Store ... complete with a classic group photo to close things out.

Passengers came from all walks of life, but by the end of the crawl, it felt like one big crew. Stewart and Johnson weren’t just performing ... they were joking, hanging out, and genuinely bonding with guests throughout the night, creating a rare kind of celebrity interaction you don’t usually get -- even in Hollywood.

And insiders tell us this was just the warm-up. Sources say the February 20 crawl is already shaping up to be one for the history books, with a major celebrity set to take over -- and make his stand-up comedy debut. We’re told it’s the kind of moment that could spark headlines the second it happens!

