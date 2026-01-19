TMZ Comedy Tour Debuts, Brittany Schmitt & Mateen Stewart Host Hollywood Ride

Play video content TMZ.com

Fancy a night of cutting loose and cracking up? Funny you should ask -- 'cause TMZ just threw its first-ever comedy crawl ... and it was an absolute hoot.

Catch the clip for nonstop laughs -- our rolling comedy party was hosted by Brittany Schmitt and Mateen Stewart, who kept the jokes coming all night as the TMZ party bus ferried everyone to three of L.A.’s hottest comedy spots.

The crawl kicked off at the Hollywood Improv, then rolled over to the Laugh Factory ... where things seriously leveled up with a VIP view of Dane Cook’s set.

The final stop was the Comedy Store and its buzzing outdoor patio ... where guests knocked back free shots and raised a group toast to celebrate the first-ever "TMZ Comedy Crawl."

As one last surprise, passengers scored free tickets to future shows at the Hollywood Improv and Laugh Factory -- plus a discounted Comedy Store ticket ... ending the night on a total high note.

