Teala Dunn Parties Like It's Her Birthday on the 'TMZ Brunch Bus' Tour

Fun fact -- actually, really, really sad fact -- if you weren't on the TMZ Brunch Bus Sunday, you missed Teala Dunn! But don't worry ... we got it all on camera.

The YouTuber and influencer was absolutely glowing ... not only because she’s gorgeous, but because she was also celebrating her birthday. And this birthday was full of surprises.

The first was when Teala’s mom showed up with flowers and balloons, instantly turning the tour into a birthday celebration. As it turned out, a group of passengers on the bus were also celebrating a birthday, so the entire ride became one big birthday-themed party. By the end, it felt less like a tour and more like a family!

Teala took everyone to some of the best brunch spots in Los Angeles, starting at The Henry, where guests were treated to free mimosas. Next stop was Lisa Vanderpump’s iconic TomTom, complete with watermelon shots. And the final stop was the bright and sunny The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker, where everyone was surprised with empanadas -- and hot chocolate -- to fully lean into the Christmas spirit.