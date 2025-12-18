Streamer Zoe Spencer Plays Patty-Cake With Fans' Butts on TMZ Brunch Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Popular streamer Zoe Spencer threw it back, down and all around in a viral-worthy twerk off onboard the TMZ Brunch Bus Sunday ... and lucky for you -- we got it all on camera!

Check out the video ... everybody was getting loose on the Hollywood tour, thanks to some shots and Zoe's incredible hosting abilities, which were displayed in full force.

Zoe made the passengers' day by livestreaming the event while the bus rapped along to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," and even threw in a freestyle or two.

While Zoe's only been streaming for about a year, she's a seasoned veteran when it comes to having a ball.

She gave her guests an epic brunch tour along some of L.A.'s favorite brunch spots ... including The Henry, where they got free mimosas; TomTom, where they got watermelon shots; and, of course, The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker, where they got empanadas and hot chocolate!