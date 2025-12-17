Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson Wear Matching Santa Outfits on TMZ Brunch Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson came to town this past weekend ... bringin' the naughty to our super nice TMZ Brunch Tour in a pair of sexy Santa outfits!

The queens of "Real Housewives of Orange County" took over our bus Sunday ... making a loud and proud statement in rainbow-striped hats and dresses that ended in the middle of their long legs.

The dynamic duo got passengers rollicking while the bus rolled into West Hollywood ... jumping into a fake shouting match which got a chorus of laughs -- before everyone hopped out at Beaches, a WeHo hot spot.

"TMZ Brunch Bus" patrons were treated like royalty at the bar ... enjoying free burritos and lemon-drop shots while onlookers and several drag queens swarmed Vicki and Tamra.

Later in the day, Tamra rocked around the TMZ Tour ... showing off her best moves near the front of the bus before taking her down the aisle and toward the back.

Zoe Spencer, one of the biggest streamers in pop culture, also took over our 12:30 brunch bus and threw it down with our passengers, giving them a freestyle performance and even having a twerk contest on board as we went to our favorite brunch spots ... The Henry, Tom Tom, and, of course, The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker.