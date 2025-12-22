'TMZ After Dark' Festive Tour Hosted by Motivational Speaker Natasha Graziano

Play video content TMZ.com

Need a little inspo to pull up to "TMZ After Dark?" Look no further -- Natasha Graziano hopped on the party bus this weekend, hosting the whole vibe and living it all the way up!

Natasha brought all the festive vibes during a Saturday-night bar crawl -- kicking things off at E.P. & L.P.’s Holly Jolly Christmas Bar, rolling through Rainbow Bar & Grill, and wrapping it up at Roosterfish West Hollywood ... where the singing and dancing went down hard enough to make Santa proud.

The party didn’t stop there -- it rolled right back onto the bus, where her BF debuted a Christmas song he wrote just for her, performing it live and honestly giving major festive Hallmark-movie vibes.

Natasha also shared what Christmas means to her -- and let’s just say one of her answers was "orgasm."👀 Check out the clip to hear the other two things on her list ... and as host of the "Law of Attraction SECRETS" podcast, something tells us she’s already manifesting it all!