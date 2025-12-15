'TMZ After Dark' Has Monster Good Time With 'Basketball Wives' Star Laura Govan

Play video content TMZ.com

"Basketball Wives" star Laura Govan was the MVP of the "TMZ After Dark" tour over the weekend, showing us how to celebrate like we just won an NBA championship.

Watch the video ... Laura looked like the perfect snow angel of a host, wearing a gorgeous fur coat and BELTING out the lyrics to Keyshia Cole's "Love."

Laura even brought her mom and dad to party with us ... and boy did we party, because the whole tour was fueled by Monster Energy! Every passenger got their own Monster Energy drink and danced and sang the night away!

Play video content TMZ.com

And guess what … She ice-skated for us, too! We added a brand new Christmas pop-up to the tour -- E.P. & L.P.'s Holly Jolly Bar -- where we took shots and watched Laura glide across the rink as guests sipped Christmas-themed drinks.

Watch the video to see what Laura had to say about dating athletes.