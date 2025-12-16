'TMZ After Dark' Hosts First-Ever Gay Party Bus, Our Wildest Ride Yet

Play video content TMZ.com

"TMZ After Dark" has been tearing up the nightlife for a minute now ... so naturally, the next step was bigger, bolder, raunchier -- it's our first-ever gay party on wheels!

We’ve honestly never seen a party like it -- history went down Saturday night as celeb hosts Queer Ultimatum’s Vanessa Papa and comedian Izzy Rocha turned all the way up, raging with Ashlee Belzo's queer-owned production crew Girls, Gays and Theys.

The bar crawl kicked off at Jumbo’s Clown Room, bounced to Rainbow Bar & Grill, rolled through Beaches Tropicana ... and wrapped at Roosterfish West Hollywood for the company’s massive third anniversary blowout.

If that wasn’t enough -- surprise! West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers popped up, and we took her to Jumbo’s for the first time. Cameras weren’t allowed inside, so yeah ... let your imagination do the heavy lifting ...

The party spilled outside -- we kidnapped one of Jumbo’s dancers, Caroline Blaike, cuffed her, and brought her aboard, where she delivered a lap dance to the mayor so steamy it literally fogged up her glasses🙈 ... with the best DJs in town, Toxic Kitty and Liz Wentling, spinning.

So yeah, if you’re looking for the wildest party in town, hit up TMZ After Dark 🎶'cause you’re on the right track, baby... if you were born this gay! 🎶