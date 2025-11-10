'TMZ After Dark' Tour Hosted by RoccStar Gets Wild in Hollywood

Play video content TMZ.com

The latest "TMZ After Dark" Tour was one for the hall of fame over the weekend ... RoccStar hopped on board, leading his group in a turn-up duel with a rival tour bus hosted by Misster Ray!

Thankfully, they had Monster Energy to fuel them up for the challenge!

RoccStar warned, "When you get on this TMZ bus, drink some water, because the shots is coming." And for good reason ... he helped us celebrate our 20th anniversary!

"Y'all been bringing the heat for 20 years!" RoccStar said.

But it was RoccStar who brought the vibes. Watch the video ... he had the group dancing all night to the latest hits like "Not Like Us," and classic throwbacks like "Back That Azz Up."

The group ended the night at Saddle Ranch Chop House, where they tested who could stay atop the mechanical bull longest.