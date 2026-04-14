Donnell Rawlings Transforms TMZ Comedy Crawl Into Club on Wheels

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When Donnell Rawlings stepped onto the TMZ Comedy Crawl, it became immediately clear this wasn't going to be a typical night ... he wasn't just the host, he was the captain of the ship, steering the entire experience in real time!

The Hollywood Improv: From Casual Stop to Headlining Moment

Normally, the stop at the Hollywood Improv is just that -- a stop. But on this night, the Improv had something special lined up. They wanted Donnell to close out their early show, and the Comedy Crawl guests got exclusive access to watch him do what he does best ... own the stage.

The Comedy Store: Where the Night Started Getting Personal

Next stop: the iconic Comedy Store, where Donnell kept the momentum rolling. When a woman mentioned she did stand-up comedy, he handed her the mic! On the ride to the next stop, she performed in front of the entire bus, cheered on by a crowd of strangers who instantly became her biggest fans.

The Laugh Factory: Turning Up the Heat

By the time the Crawl hit the Laugh Factory, the energy was already through the roof, but Donnell wasn't done.

He brought out his cohost for the night, Brandon Broady, to kick things off, setting the tone with a killer set. Then Donnell stepped up again. Another 15-minute set, and the place went absolutely wild.

Saddle Ranch: Because Why Not End on a Bull?

At this point, the Comedy Crawl was already running a full hour past its scheduled finish time, but Donnell had other plans. Having too much fun to stop, he told the driver to make one more stop: Saddle Ranch Chop House.

His mission? Ride the bull. And of course, he delivered. Donnell told everyone to order whatever they wanted from the menu and he covered the entire bill!!! Watch the video to see how it turned out!

Raising the Bar For Everyone

Donnell Rawlings didn’t just host a Comedy Crawl. He redefined it. If you're in L.A., click here to see Donnell's Netflix Is a Joke show, May 4.

And if you're not in L.A., you can catch Donnell on tour during one of these upcoming shows: