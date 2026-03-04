Ines Trocchia Strips Down After Steamy 'Comedy Crawl' Love Confession

Play video content TMZ.com

This past weekend delivered two unforgettable moments -- a surprise love confession and a supermodel striptease on the Sunset Strip!

Friday marked the return of the "TMZ Comedy Crawl" -- now happening every week -- and comedian Martin Morrow hosted ... bringing along fellow comedians Ann Flagg and Shane Hartline from the hit show "The Rookie."

Martin was the headliner, giving us nonstop laughs and story time that had us wheezing as we went to the Hollywood Improv for drinks, and sat in on a free show with Dane Cook at the Laugh Factory.

Later, on the way to the Comedy Store, Hartline took the mic and veered off-script ... after admitting he's been struggling in his marriage, he locked eyes with a passenger and abruptly confessed his feelings -- well, watch the clip to find out how the "Heart of the Ocean" made an appearance, with the entire bus cheering.

Supermodel Ines Trocchia hosted "TMZ After Dark" and shut down the Sunset Strip with a show ... as Ines staged an impromptu photoshoot for passengers at the Pink Dot -- where paparazzi snapped her stripping down in a sultry performance!

She posed in lingerie ... and it was like we got our own Victoria's Secret fashion show as Ines made Sunset her private runway.