TMZ DC's Jacob Wasserman Gets Cussed Out on the Street, on Video

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TMZ DC is getting all kinds of suggestions about our coverage, but none tops this very vocal recommendation hurled at our guy Jacob Wasserman ... four small words that packed serious punch, as he was reporting live.

You have to check out this video ... Jacob was in the shadow of Capitol Hill while chatting with Harvey and Charles on "TMZ Live," and a woman passing by decided to add her 2 cents when Jacob said he couldn't figure out where to start on describing his time in D.C.

That's when she shouted out, "Shut the f*** up. Why don't you start there?" she said.

Trust us, you won't see better timing in a Rolex store! The hot mic moment caught everyone by surprise, and Jacob's reaction is priceless.

In his words, "This country needs healing."