Rep. Brian Mast Says Students More Interested In His War Injuries Than Congress

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Rep. Brian Mast tells us one of the best things about his job is getting to talk to the nation's youth ... and he says the latest batch of students were more interested in asking him about his missing legs than the government.

TMZ DC got the Congressman from Florida on Capitol Hill, and Charlie asked him about a speech he'd just come from ... with Mast telling us he was getting more queries about his war injuries than usual.

You can see in our video why school-age children would pepper Rep. Mast with questions about something they don't see every day ... he has two prosthetic legs.

When he was in the U.S. Army and deployed in Afghanistan, Mast stepped on an improvised explosive device and it resulted in catastrophic injuries ... you don't get to talk to a war hero every day, so the students weren't passing up their chance to ask him about his experiences.