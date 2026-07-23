Rep. Rich McCormick Says GOP Interns Can Hook Up With Democrats

My Interns Can Get Bipartisan Between the Sheets!!!

Play video content Video: Rep. Rich McCormick Says GOP Interns Can Date Democrats TMZ DC

Republicans and Democrats may not agree on much ... but Rep. Rich McCormick says their interns are free to hook up with their political enemies.

Charlie got the Georgia Republican after he wrapped up a photo shoot with his interns and staffers, and what began as a glowing review of his office quickly turned into a hilarious lesson on Capitol Hill dating etiquette.

McCormick declared himself the "greatest" boss and described his office as one big happy family -- complete with Nerf gun wars, plenty of joking around and, apparently, mandatory reading assignments.

But things got much more interesting when we asked whether his interns are free to date across the aisle. Rich says they can romance Democrats if they really want to ... though he admits the political differences could lead to problems.

Play video content Video: Jacob Wasserman and Charlie Cotton Discuss Dating in DC TMZ DC

Rich draws the line at interns dating up the office food chain ... explaining the rule in military-speak before giving it a very congressional translation.

Take a guess which one is funnier.