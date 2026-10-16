Katie Zacharia Fired as White House Press Secretary

Katie Zacharia's White House career is apparently over before it even got started ... with President Trump's newest press secretary reportedly getting the boot after a week on the job.

According to The New York Times, Zacharia has been fired after 5 days on the job ... making her stint even shorter than Anthony Scaramucci's infamous 11-day run as White House communications director in 2017 ... even the Mooch lasted longer.

Play video content Video: Trump Puts Ball in Katie Zacharia’s Court Amid White House Controversy Fox News

The reported firing comes just minutes after Trump suggested Zacharia might be better off without the job ... telling reporters she'd been treated "very, very badly" by the media and didn't need the headache.

Zacharia's brief tenure was anything but smooth ... her first White House briefing lasted just 14 minutes, and she faced intense scrutiny over her legal credentials after admitting she never passed the bar exam despite going on TV for years and calling herself a "lawyer."

CNN commentator Scott Jennings was reportedly among the names floated for the press secretary gig before Trump tapped Zacharia ... and it will be interesting to see if he's the next man up.

Trump had defended Zacharia as a "very nice person" and said he'd let her decide whether to stay ... but apparently, the decision didn't take long.

Play video content Video: Trump Asked Kimberly Guilfoyle To Resign Fox News

And talk about coming full circle ... Zacharia kicked off her week by announcing Kimberly Guilfoyle had been asked to resign as ambassador to Greece. Just days later, she's reportedly out of a job herself.