Katie Zacharia Says She Failed The Bar Exam Because She Was Distracted By Wedding Plans

Katie Zacharia says her mind was elsewhere when she took the bar exam in California ... and she failed because she was too distracted by planning her wedding.

Kate Zacharia tells Jack Posobiec that she was distracted when she took the bar exam because she had just gotten engaged, but it didn't matter anyway because passing it was "inconsequential" since she "knew I wouldn’t need the bar in China." When asked why she never took the bar again, she says it was because she started having kids, and it was "okay and acceptable" to label herself a "lawyer" for the work she was doing. @justinbaragona

The new White House Press Secretary admitted Thursday that she never passed the bar despite presenting herself as a "lawyer" ... and she went with the wedding-planning excuse in an interview with Jack Posobiec on "Real America's Voice."

Katie says she failed the bar in 2011 after graduating from Pepperdine University's law school ... claiming she was not only distracted by planning her wedding to Tyler Zacharia, but also by her plans to move to China to be with Tyler.

Failing was no biggie ... Katie says it as "inconsecuential" because she "knew I wouldn't need the bar in China."

When Katie moved to China, she worked on international transaction law at Zhong Lun Law Firm, one of China’s biggest law firms,

Katie was one-and-done with the bar ... when asked why she never tried again, she said it was because she started having kids. Katie and Tyler have four children.

Folks started digging into her legal background after Trump hired her as his new White House press secretary and promoted her as an "attorney."

Katie's social media bio said she was a "lawyer," and she claims it was "okay and acceptable" to label herself a "lawyer" for the work she was doing ... despite not actually being one.

She previously told TMZ ... "I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials."