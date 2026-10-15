White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Used to Work for a 'Pyramid Scheme'

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia may not have passed the bar ... but she did work for a multilevel marketing company.

According to WIRED, Zacharia worked as an affiliate of the fitness company Beachbody, and she told the outlet the company ran a multilevel marketing structure that she says was "sort of a pyramid scheme."

The outlet used a database of leaked online material from District 4 Labs, which included Zacharia's since-deleted LinkedIn profile that displayed Beachbody email addresses as her points of contact.

Both Beachbody and Zacharia confirmed she was never employed by the company, but she told WIRED she was an affiliate marketer, brought in by a friend promoting the Shakeology "superfood nutrition shake."

She claims she eventually stopped using and promoting Shakeology because she didn't believe the vitamin A was good for her while she was pregnant.

Beachbody has since rebranded as BODi ... and the company confirmed in a statement that Zacharia was one of their "independent Team Beachbody distributors."

BODi tells WIRED in a statement ... "Team Beachbody was a peer-to-peer sales and support network ... helped tens of millions of people pursue their health goals through in home fitness programs like P90X, Insanity, and 21 Day Fix, and nutrition products such as Shakeology."