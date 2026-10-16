White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Refuses To Take Questions From Media

It's Kinda My Job But, I'm Not Taking Any Questions!!!

Play video content Video: Katie Zacharia OAN

Up is down, and down is up ... and the White House Press Secretary is refusing to take questions from the media.

Katie Zacharia is under fire for claiming she was a "lawyer" when she never passed the bar exam ... but when the White House press corps dared to ask her about it Friday, she stunningly shut them all down.

Ya gotta see the video ... President Trump's new White House Press Secretary walks up to a throng of reporters on the North Lawn, and the first words out of her mouth are, "I'm not taking any questions."

Thing is ... that's kinda the job description.

Katie goes on to tell reporters she wants to work with them and instructs them to reach out to her with phone calls, texts, and emails ... but apparently, asking her questions on camera is off limits.

The White House Press Secretary doesn't need a law degree -- Katie has one from Pepperdine -- and they don't need to be a lawyer -- Katie is not -- but the whole job is to answer questions from the media.