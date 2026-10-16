Trump Leaves Katie Zacharia's White House Future Up to Her Amid Backlash

Play video content Video: Trump Puts Ball in Katie Zacharia’s Court Amid White House Controversy Fox News

Update

10:35 AM PT -- A senior White House official tells Fox News that Katie is "transitioning out" of the role.

President Trump is telling Katie Zacharia she doesn't need the headache of being White House press secretary ... and he's letting her decide whether to stick around.

Trump says his newest spokesperson has been treated "very, very badly" by the media ... revealing he personally told her she doesn't have to put up with the abuse.

And he's not just blaming the usual suspects ... Trump says even Fox News has been rough on Zacharia, singling out "Hannity" and the network's morning coverage.

Zacharia's had a rocky start after replacing Karoline Leavitt ... facing questions about her legal credentials and a debut White House briefing that lasted just 14 minutes.

Trump says Zacharia admitted the job was tougher than expected, prompting him to quip, "Welcome to the world of Trump."