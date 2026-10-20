Ken Paxton Talks U.S. Senate Race Over Beef Jerky, Reveals Terms For Talarico Debate

Play video content Video: Ken Paxton Discusses Senate Race Over Beef Jerky, Sets Terms for Talarico Debate TMZ DC

Ken Paxton usually keeps reporters at arm's length ... but apparently the way to the Texas politician's heart is through a bag of beef jerky from a Texan institution.

Charlie caught up with the senatorial candidate Tuesday at a Buc-ee's along the campaign trail in the Lone Star State ... where the two shared some steakhouse beef jerky before sinking their teeth into politics.

And while the jerky was delicious, Paxton had plenty of beef with his Democratic opponent, James Talarico, and CNN.

The Texas attorney general says he's running to keep what he calls "Marxist" and "Democratic Socialist" policies out of Texas ... arguing Talarico would be bad news for Texas' economy, border security and oil industry.

But when it comes to facing Talarico on a debate stage, Paxton has one big sticking point.

"I don't want to end up with the CNN reporter covering the debate," he told us, making it clear he's open to debating ... just not under those conditions. Paxton lays out the rest of his debate terms too.

Despite the debate drama, Paxton insists he's still "ready, willing and able" to face his rival, echoing President Trump's recent remarks.

As for the election, Paxton says he's confident in his campaign ... and he seems to have the backing of former NBA star Al Harrington.