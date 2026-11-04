Democrats Take Control of Both Senate, House in Midterm Blue Wave

The Democrats have handily won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives ... signaling that an expected Blue Wave has come crashing down on the GOP.

The Dems gained at least 7 seats in the Senate, for a current total of 54 seats to Republicans' 44 -- with 2 races in Alaska and Mississippi being too close to call ... according to AP News.

Among the hotly contested Senate races where Democrats prevailed was Texas, where James Talarico is projected to have beaten Republican Ken Paxton ... with Talarico securing 55.1% of the vote to Paxton's 43%.

Meanwhile ... Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is set to be the first Muslim American to head to the Senate ... after beating GOP candidate Mike Rogers.

El-Sayed racked up 52.4% of the vote so far ... to Rogers' 45.6%.

Currently ... the hotly contested Senate race in Alaska is deadlocked ... with Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan securing 48.5% of the votes, Dem Mary Peltola with 47.7% ... and the other Daniel Sullivan with 1.7% of the votes.

That race only has 72% of votes counted so far ... so we'll keep you posted on where that lands.

As you know ... Peltola's team denied orchestrating a scheme to get the other Sullivan to run in an effort to take votes away from the GOP candidate.

In the House, Dems have gained a majority and then some ... and currently boast 228 seats to Republicans' 139. Some seats have yet to be called.