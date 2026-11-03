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Keisha Lance Bottoms Makes History: Elected First Black Female Governor

Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes First Black Woman Governor After Winning Georgia Race

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia Governor race … and made history in the process.

On Tuesday, Keisha, the former Atlanta mayor, was named the winner in her fight with billionaire Republican, Rick Jackson.

Rick said he spent more than $200 million of his own money on his campaign. This win makes Keisha the first black female governor.