J.R. Smith Got Earful From LeBron-Hating Cop Before September Arrest

J.R. Smith got an earful about LeBron James from the cops who arrested him in Texas back in September ... and it came just moments before they slapped cuffs on him!

Turns out NOT every Texan has gotten over the Luka Dončić trade.

Royse City PD officers pulled Smith over on a Texas roadway on Sept. 28, suspecting there was a warrant out for his arrest. While they checked, they Smith step out of his vehicle ... and the chat quickly turned to ball.

J.R. told them he was a former NBA hooper who retired in 2020, and walked them through how he broke into the league, and the teams he played for, including the Lakers and Cavs.

When one officer asked if he had any rings, Smith said he had two. The cop then asked if that meant he won one with Kyrie Irving ... and Smith proudly clarified "Kyrie and LeBron."

That's when things got spicy.

The officer, who appeared to be a Dallas Mavericks fan, referred to LeBron as ... "He who shall not be named", and when Smith asked if he wasn't a fan, the cop blamed Bron for the 2025 deal that shipped Luka to Los Angeles.

"He stole Luka from us," the officer claimed. "That was all him."

Another cop chimed in that nobody was happy about it ... and the first officer made it clear the wound was still very fresh, even a year later.

Soon after, the hoops talk was over when the officers confirmed Smith had an active warrant. He was then arrested.

As for the reason for the warrant? The case itself is no game. Smith was wanted a charge of assault causing bodily injury -- family violence, stemming from an alleged Sept. 18 incident in Tarrant County.

J.R. was released shortly after being taken into custody.

He's due back in court next month.