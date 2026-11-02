Kai Trump Not Dating University of Miami Football Player Jake Weinberg

Kai Trump and University of Miami kicker Jake Weinberg have sparked dating rumors ... but TMZ has learned there's no romance between the two.

A rep for President Donald Trump's granddaughter tells TMZ ... Kai and Jake are just friends and they are NOT dating.

Jake previously played football at Florida State University before transferring to Miami, where Kai is a member of the women's golf team.

Kai, whose parents are Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, enrolled at the university in 2026.

Dating rumors have been swirling on social media ... and some folks saw Kai and Jake at the same Palm Beach restaurant recently ... but we're told there's nothing brewing ... at least romantically.

As we reported ... Kai got some good news last month when her mom, Vanessa, announced she was cancer-free.