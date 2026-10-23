Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Vanessa Trump Reveals She's Cancer-Free Six Months After Diagnosis

Vanessa Trump I'm Cancer-Free!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
vanessa trump getty
Getty

Vanessa Trump announced she is cancer-free ... six months after revealing her diagnosis.

Kai Trump, Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr's daughter, shared a video where Vanessa shared the happy news.

Vanessa said the results of a recent test "came back clear, so I'm finally cancer free."

Vanessa Trump Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Vanessa Trump Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

As TMZ previously reported, Vanessa first shared the news of the cancer diagnosis in May. 

"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," she wrote. "While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."

Related articles