Vanessa Trump Reveals She's Cancer-Free Six Months After Diagnosis
Vanessa Trump I'm Cancer-Free!!!
Published
Vanessa Trump announced she is cancer-free ... six months after revealing her diagnosis.
Kai Trump, Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr's daughter, shared a video where Vanessa shared the happy news.
Vanessa said the results of a recent test "came back clear, so I'm finally cancer free."
As TMZ previously reported, Vanessa first shared the news of the cancer diagnosis in May.
"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," she wrote. "While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan."