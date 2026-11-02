Jack Campbell Injury Update 'Positive' After Scary Neck Injury, Coach Says

There was a collective sigh of relief around the NFL after head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions delivered a "positive" update on Jack Campbell ... after the star LB went down with a frightening injury on Sunday, laying motionless on the field.

Coach kept it short on Monday when meeting with the media, reporting the prayers are working, and asking everyone to keep them coming ... before attempting to move on to football.

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Fighting back emotions, coach admitted it's been hard for himself -- and his team -- to see such an integral part of the Lions in such a precarious and devastating situation.

Dan, nor the organization, didn't explicitly say Jack had feeling or mobility ... just that things looked positive.

Absent that news, today's update sounds promising.

Concern for Jack extends far beyond just the Motor City ... across all the teams and fanbases.

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Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, who was playing the Lions, opened his postgame presser by sending thoughts and prayers to J.C., saying it's hard to even talk about the results after witnessing such a scary scene.

Even T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings tight end who Jack was tackling on the play, couldn't hold back tears as he sent love to his fellow Iowa guy, saying, "we're competitors but at the end of the day we're on the same team."

Play video content Video: T.J. Hockenson Sends Prayers to Jack Campbell Minnesota Vikings

Aidan Hutchinson was also broken up.

After Lions' defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard gathered the D for a prayer on the sideline, Hutch had tears welling in his eyes as he called his teammates together to say a few more words.

After the game, Hutch said he was filled with emotions, and from that moment on, "it was for 4-6, man."

The play happened on the first play of the 4th quarter, when Kyler Murray hit Hockenson for a 10-yard gain. Jack and teammate Eric O'Neill brought him down in what looked like a routine tackle.

But Jack's helmet hit Hockenson's hip, and he dropped face down and didn't move. Medical staff immobilized his head and neck, slid him onto a black board, and stripped off his shoulder pads as teammates circled around the cart.

Jack's wife, Megan Campbell, along with their 4-month old son Cooper were brought down to the tunnel. The family rode together in the ambulance.

Detroit rallied to win 19-15, with Jameson Williams scoring the go-ahead TD after the injury.

The 26-year-old Iowa product was the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was named All-Pro last season after finishing second in the league with tackles (176), and was named a captain for the first time this year.