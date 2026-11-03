Haley Stevens Allegedly Receiving Death Threats, Asks U.S. Marshals For Protection

Haley Stevens is begging for protection from the feds after infuriating Democrats by withdrawing support for Abdul El-Sayed and backing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan ... she says she's getting death threats for her political flip-flop.

Two senior Trump administration officials told Axios that the Michigan congresswoman has requested protection from the U.S. Marshals after switching up her endorsement in the 11th hour.

Play video content Video: Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers For Senate X/@HaleyforMI

One official said ... "She has received death threats and reached out to the Marshals Service."

They say that while there's a process to go through for this kind of request, they believe her security request will be granted because she's a member of Congress.

Play video content Video: Haley Stevens Clashes with Anderson Cooper Over Endorsing Republican Mike Rogers CNN

As you know, Stevens has come under fire for endorsing the MAGA candidate ... to the point that her staff up and quit on her.