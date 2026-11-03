Haley Stevens Allegedly Receiving Death Threats, Asks U.S. Marshals For Protection
Rep. Haley Stevens I'm Getting Death Threats ... Send in the U.S. Marshals!!!
Haley Stevens is begging for protection from the feds after infuriating Democrats by withdrawing support for Abdul El-Sayed and backing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan ... she says she's getting death threats for her political flip-flop.
Two senior Trump administration officials told Axios that the Michigan congresswoman has requested protection from the U.S. Marshals after switching up her endorsement in the 11th hour.
One official said ... "She has received death threats and reached out to the Marshals Service."
They say that while there's a process to go through for this kind of request, they believe her security request will be granted because she's a member of Congress.
As you know, Stevens has come under fire for endorsing the MAGA candidate ... to the point that her staff up and quit on her.
Stevens claims she withdrew her endorsement of El-Sayed because she believes he's not fit to serve in the Senate ... but lots of folks think there's something else at play.