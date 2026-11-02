Rep. Haley Stevens Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Mike Rogers Endorsement

Play video content Video: Haley Stevens Clashes with Anderson Cooper Over Endorsing Republican Mike Rogers CNN

Rep. Haley Stevens did a lot of bobbing and weaving during an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper while trying to explain why she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers instead of fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed for Michigan's senate seat.

Steven's somewhat cringeworthy performance on Sunday night's episode of "Anderson Cooper 360" infuriated her base to the point where she's pretty much persona non grata in the Democratic party right now.

Anderson kicked off their 15-minute Q&A by bringing up Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell's claim that she spoke with Stevens at midnight and Stevens said she would not endorse Rogers ... Anderson wanted to know what changed.

Stevens didn't play ball, saying El-Sayed has been getting "angrier and angrier" and her decision to endorse Rogers was a weight off her shoulders. But she wouldn't answer the question directly, even after Anderson asked her several times, "What changed?"

Play video content Video: Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers For Senate X/@HaleyforMI

Anderson then tried a different approach, saying El-Sayed acknowledged that he didn't agree with an alleged anti-Semitic ad paid for by an outside group on his behalf. Anderson said this is exactly what Stevens wanted from El-Sayed, so why did she back Rogers?