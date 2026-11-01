NJ 5th Grade Teacher, Accused of Having 11-Year-Old Student's Baby, Pleads Guilty

Laura Caron -- a 36-year-old former 5th grade teacher -- has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against her ... after being accused of sexually assaulting a student and having his baby.

Caron -- who was charged in January 2025 -- was accused of abusing her victim as early as 11 years old ... PEOPLE reported.

Prosecutors claimed the abuse lasted for 4 years ... and a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet claimed she became pregnant with and gave birth to his child.

She was 27 at the time ... he was only 13.

Caron pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct.

As part of her plea ... Caron will not only forfeit her teacher's license, she's set to receive a 5-year sentence, although her sentencing hearing will take place in January.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement ... "Before Caron serves her State Prison sentence, she will be evaluated at the Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center at Avenel for classification to determine whether she is deemed repetitive and/or compulsive which could impact her sentence."