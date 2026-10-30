Christa Pike Demands End to Solitary Confinement After Botched Execution

Christa Pike survived a botched execution ... but now she's fighting another battle behind bars, asking a federal judge to get her out of solitary confinement ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Pike filed an emergency motion Friday, claiming Tennessee prison officials are violating a 2024 settlement agreement that was supposed to end her decades-long isolation.

Pike's attorneys say she's been kept alone in the prison infirmary since returning from the hospital Oct. 9 ... with officials refusing to say when she'll be allowed to interact with other inmates again.

The docs say the settlement previously allowed Pike to work, eat meals, exercise, and socialize with other women in custody ... privileges her legal team says have now been stripped away.

Pike claims the isolation is taking a serious psychological toll ... especially after spending 28 years in solitary confinement before reaching the agreement ... saying in a sworn declaration each day she's kept alone only makes things worse.

And she's raising concerns about her living conditions, too ... claiming she's been forced to clean a roach-infested shower herself, despite suffering severe burns, nerve damage, and painful wounds from the failed execution.

Play video content Video: Christa Pike's Lawyers Call for Death Sentence to Be Commuted After Failed Execution

Her attorneys, Angie Bergman, Brian Roark and Hannah Webber, tell TMZ the state has ignored repeated warnings that Pike's isolation violates their agreement ... prompting them to seek emergency court intervention.

Pike is asking to be housed alongside other women receiving medical care, where she says she could safely recover without being completely cut off from fellow inmates.

She also requests the judge to fast-track the case ... proposing a Nov. 4 deadline for the state's response.

As TMZ previously reported ... Pike survived Tennessee's Sept. 30 execution attempt despite receiving two doses of a lethal injection drug. She spent days on a ventilator and more than a week in intensive care.