Hulk Hogan's Widow Sued Over Son's Booze-Fueled Party Where Alleged Rape Occurred

Hulk Hogan's widow and stepson are being sued by multiple Jane Does in explosive new lawsuits claiming she provided alcohol for her underaged son's party where a minor was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The lawsuits, obtained by TMZ, claim Sky Daily -- whose full name is Melanie Sky Daily Bollea -- provided booze for her son Hayden Hitt's shindig, even though she knew minors would be there.

Both lawsuits allege Sky supplied alcohol for a party that went down March 28, while she was at a Real American Wrestling Event ... where she allegedly had been told not to bring minors because, in the past, she'd given them alcohol.

In one lawsuit, Jane B. Doe, a minor, alleges she was raped by a minor boy at Hayden's party that night, identifying her attacker only as John B. Doe.

Jane B. Doe claims Hayden advertised his party in a group chat where he referred to her as "Free P***y" … and allegedly held an "auction" in his kitchen, offering her up for sex while she was incapacitated.

She claims she took one sip from a Four Loko John B. Doe had given her and started to lose consciousness.

Jane B. Doe alleges John B. Doe raped her for "several hours" while Hayden guarded the door. She says she suffered vaginal and anal trauma from the alleged assault.

She says she was able to grab one semen-filled condom to use as evidence for DNA testing ... but claims Sky got rid of the other two ... as well as the blood-stained sheets.

In a separate lawsuit, a different Jane Doe -- who says she had been living with Hayden and Sky -- claims Hayden repeatedly got violent with her and says Sky would convince her to forgive him.

In the suit she says she texted Sky -- during the March 28th party -- to inform her Hayden had gotten physical with her. The alleged text says, Hayden "shoved me all the way from the door into the clothes rack and I fell."

According to a screenshot included in the suit, Sky responded ... "I'm sorry he's acting out. Now is not the time to talk sense always wait till the morning."

Jane Doe then allegedly called the cops ... and says Sky immediately evicted her and threw her belongings in the front yard.

The next day, Hayden allegedly texted her begging her to delete her messages and not press charges.

She says she tried to press charges, but claims the Clearwater Police Department quickly closed the case due to Sky's alleged standing within the Church of Scientology.

Jane Doe is suing Hayden for battery, Sky for a civil claim related to criminal practices and both of them for emotional distress.

Jane B. Doe is suing Sky and Hayden for negligence, John B. Doe for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress ... and John B. Doe's parents for allegedly failing to properly supervise their son.