TikTok Dad Marcel Johnson Dead at 32 After Cancer Battle

TikTok star Marcel Johnson is dead after battling stomach cancer ... and social media is gutted by the tragic loss.

His wife, Taylor, announced on Instagram that he'd lost his cancer battle on Monday in a heartbreaking post.

She wrote ... "November 2 2026 @ 445pm. I lost a whole entire half of me. He fought so hard for so long. He was so tired & exhausted & in so much pain."

Taylor continued ... "Yesterday the only words Marcel said all day were to me & Dedric and it was 'I'm ready to go' and that was in the morning. He still fought to hang on all day so we just got a bit more time."

She says she's struggling to process the devastating loss ... "I truly don't even have words right now. I feel like this can't be real life. How can this be real f***ing life. I thought I was going to wake up and he was still going to be here beside me."

Taylor concluded ... "I love him with my whole entire being and life will absolutely never ever be the same."

Marcel -- a father of 5 -- was diagnosed with cancer last August, and has spent the past 15 months documenting his battle on social media.

He was 32.