Country Singer Nicole Taylor Dead at 35

Nicole Taylor of the hit country trio Taylor Red is dead ... her sisters announced in an emotional social media video.

Nika and Natalie Taylor shared the news on TikTok ... telling their fans Nicole had been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer back in 2022 and spent years fighting the disease.

Play video content Video: Country Music Mourns Nicole Taylor ... Dead at 35 TikTok/@taylorred

In the clip, Nika says, "We're heartbroken to announce the passing of our sister Nicole Taylor. We honestly thought she'd be healed here on earth, but now she's healed in heaven."

The pair say their sister fought through it ... even doing CrossFit during her chemotherapy treatments.

Nicole, Nika and Natalie were triplets who rose to fame as a group in 2011 after releasing their first album "Red Roots." They subsequently released the albums "The Middle of Nowhere" and "Triplicity."

According to the group's website ... a private memorial service has already been held. There's a link on the website to a charity to which fans can donate.

Nicole was just 35.