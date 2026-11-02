TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' What Really Made Haley Stevens Flip on Abdul El-Sayed?

Haley Stevens rocked Michigan's Senate race by ditching Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and backing Republican Mike Rogers just days before the election ... but something about her sudden political U-turn isn't adding up.

Our team dove into the controversy today on "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Stevens flipped less than 24 hours after El-Sayed finally disavowed an ad she slammed as antisemitic ... raising one big question -- what REALLY happened overnight to make her change her mind?!?

Some on our panel argued Stevens was putting principle over party, even if it meant political suicide ... while others wondered whether getting snubbed from an El-Sayed campaign event simply pushed her over the edge.

Then there's Stevens' fiancé, Jason Turkish, who insists he didn't sway her decision ... but that didn't stop the panel from digging into whether someone got in her ear before the bombshell endorsement.

And Stevens' rocky CNN interview only added fuel to the fire ... with our team debating whether she's struggling to explain a deeply personal decision or there's more to this political shocker than meets the eye.