TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Will Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker Hurt Democrats in 2028?

Ilhan Omar is catching heat for teaming up with controversial streamer Hasan Piker ... but could their political partnership end up costing Democrats the White House in 2028?

That's the big debate on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

Harvey isn't holding back ... blasting Omar for appearing alongside Piker at a Minnesota town hall ... pointing to the streamer's past comments about Jews, Israel, and 9/11 as evidence of growing antisemitism on the left.

He argues Democrats are playing with fire by embracing controversial figures like Piker ... predicting the party could pay a steep price in the 2028 presidential election.

But Charles pushes back ... arguing Omar's appearance with Piker doesn't mean the entire Democratic Party shares his views, and suggesting she's simply trying to win over younger voters in her district.

The panel also tackles whether Piker's massive online following translates into real political power ... and whether the loudest voices on social media could end up shaping the next presidential election.