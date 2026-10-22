TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down:' Matthew Perry Doc Sparks Hollywood Addiction Debate

Matthew Perry's tragic death exposed a dark side of Hollywood ... but nearly three years later, are the people enabling celebrity addiction still getting away with it?

That's the big debate on today's episode of "The Low Down," the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, where we give you the inside scoop on the biggest stories that are gripping, outrageous, and scandalous.

With a new 3-part Netflix documentary about the "Friends" star set to premiere October 27, we looked into the people surrounding Matthew in his final days ... and whether his death should have been a wake-up call for Hollywood.

The discussion goes well beyond Matthew, touching on Michael Jackson, Prince and other stars whose struggles with addiction ended in tragedy ... raising questions about doctors, assistants and others who were supposed to be looking out for them.

Harvey argues there's something particularly dangerous about Hollywood's obsession with fame ... in this town, even medical professionals can get swept up in a celebrity's orbit and put their judgment aside.

But is this really a Hollywood problem, or just a high-profile version of the addiction crisis affecting millions of Americans? The panel debates.