TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Elon Musk Debuts Flying Tesla

Elon Musk is apparently tired of cars staying on the ground ... because Tesla just unveiled what it's calling a flying car, and the billionaire is making some pretty wild promises about what this thing can do.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Diddy is getting a change of scenery behind bars ... TMZ has learned the disgraced music mogul was transferred to a low-security federal prison in Pennsylvania after a wild stretch involving disciplinary trouble and a medical emergency at his New Jersey lockup.

Out in Oregon, a heroic bystander stopped a deadly elementary school shooting by confronting and killing the teenage gunman ... with dispatch audio suggesting the mystery hero was a student's father.

We also get into Eric Swalwell breaking his silence, the chilling final moments of the Six Flags Over Georgia tragedy, and more.