Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred to A New Federal Prison Amid Troubles

Sean "Diddy" Combs has had an insane week behind bars ... and now things have gotten even crazier for him, because we've learned he was just transferred out of his New Jersey lockup.

We're told Diddy is now at Federal Corrections Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, a low-security prison.

The federal Bureau of Prisons tells TMZ ... Diddy was sent packing from FCI Fort Dix this morning ... after his medical emergency last Saturday when he was taken by ambulance to a facility for treatment.

Although the BOP didn't give a reason for the transfer, Diddy had racked up a bunch of violations while he was a prisoner at Fort Dix. TMZ broke the story ... Diddy was written up by prison staff multiple times for phone violations and getting into fights. As a result, he was twice sent to the Special Housing Unit for rule-breaking inmates.

That said, it would seem Diddy is not being transferred because he's a problem inmate. If that were the case, you'd think he would be transferred to a higher security prison, but Allenwood has the same level of security as Fort Dix. Therefore, it's smelling like this may involve Diddy's security behind bars.

Fort Dix has 4,000 inmates, and Allenwood has 1,000. Presumably that means it'll be easier for guards to keep an eye on/protect Diddy.

Our sources say Diddy lost 41 days of good time credit, which can help inmates get released early, along with 400 days of commissary privileges. NBC News also reported Diddy allegedly had a contraband cellphone with nude photos, alcohol, massages, and fancy meals.