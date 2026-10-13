Diddy Claims Ex Male Escort Can’t Sue Him Over Freakoffs Because He Was A Prostitute

Diddy is calling out the male escort suing him over his freakoffs with Cassie … saying the man was a professional hooker who knew what he was doing ... TMZ has learned.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy slams Clayton Howard, the former escort turned law student, for his "psychotic" and "reckless" claims in his lawsuit against Diddy and Cassie.

The incarcerated music mogul insists "common sense" factors into whether the claims in his lawsuit are even plausible.

Diddy's argument is pretty straightforward, saying "Howard is a prostitute. He is paid for sex for a living. To perform his job, he sheds his clothes and personal effects to engage in an array of sexual acts, including vaginal and oral copulation, That is his professional pursuit, selling his body for cash to assist his curated clientele to achieve whatever sexual desire, fantasy or fetish is demanded."

Diddy insists it is "beyond ludicrous" for Clayton to claim that his arranging, traveling for, and participating in sex was somehow done by force.

The musician compares Clayton's services are "similar to a restaurant, offering choices both on and off the menu." Diddy said if Clayton was displeased with his menu offerings, or those requested off the menu, then he alone was empowered to change it or just say no ... but notes he did neither.

Diddy claims Clayton is no victim but rather an "enabler and exploiter" willing to do anything asked of him to make a buck ... and said he is deserving of "no tears, pity or sympathy and certainly not" damages. He adds that Clayton kept coming back "whenever and wherever ... for more sex and cash."

He said Clayton only filed suit after the money train ran out. Diddy is asking for Clayton's case to be dismissed.