Diddy Ordered to Pay NBCUniversal Nearly $500K in Attorneys' Fees

Diddy may need to make some budget adjustments at the prison commissary this month ... because a judge says he owes NBCUniversal nearly $500K in attorneys' fees.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... a judge says Diddy has to pay a big chunk of the company's legal fees after it successfully defended itself against his lawsuit regarding the documentary, "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy."

The judge ordered him to pay $477,700.50 ... and while it's a huge chunk of change ... it's sort of a win for Diddy, too.

That's because NBCUniversal initially asked for $990,292 to cover the entire legal bill. Diddy's paying less than half.

The judge ruled a reduction was necessary because, despite the reasonable hourly wages for attorneys with the level of experience NBCUniversal hired, the judge also found some bills excessive.

Diddy's estimated to be worth several hundred million dollars ... though, given the hits to his reputation after his 2025 federal conviction and other lingering legal issues, $500K ain't exactly chump change.

Diddy has bigger problems behind bars ... remember, he was just sent to the special housing unit after reports of his extravagant lifestyle at Fort Dix.