Too $hort Apologizes for Saying He'd Attend Diddy's Welcome Home Party

Too $hort is walking back his words ... apologizing for saying he would attend Diddy's welcome home party once he gets released from prison.

He posted a video singing a different tune, acknowledging he was "a little insensitive" with his words and claimed not to have known the full extent of the allegations when he made those comments.

Too $hort said ... "I do not condone abuse in any kind of way, not emotional, not physical not sexual, and I don't support anybody that does it."

As you know, he had proudly declared on "The TMZ Podcast" last week ... "I'm going to the Puff Daddy coming home party."

But now, the rapper regrets his comments, insisting he's listened, learned and read up on the issue.

Too $hort also took the time to apologize to every person he hurt and every woman in his life -- including his daughter -- saying ... "I do not support abuse or abusers and I just want to say I'm sorry for putting those words out there."

He also took the time to clarify that he never meant to say he'd be attending a "where there's f***ing baby oil" ... but instead a party he'd throw for his friends.

The rapper claims he'd been to "dozens" of Diddy's parties in the past, insisting ... "Never once have I seen a naked person or a sexual act."

He says the parties he went to were ones where people socialized and were "great parties."

Too $hort seems to think redemption is possible for Diddy ... saying that he hopes he's grown by the time he gets out.