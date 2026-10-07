Diddy Prison Date Pushed Back After Pampered Prison Life Claims

Diddy's countdown to freedom just took a hit ... his release date was just moved back by over a month ... and the timing here is certainly interesting.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records now list March 2, 2028 as Diddy's release date ... he was previously set to be set free on Jan. 21, 2028 ... but now that's been delayed six weeks.

Play video content Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison TMZ.com

The timing is hard to ignore ... because the move comes on the heels of a report claiming Diddy was getting VIP treatment behind bars.

We broke the story ... Diddy was sent back to solitary confinement at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after an NBC News report claimed he had access to a contraband cellphone and alcohol and was paying inmates to give him massages, cook fancy meals and do chores for him.

Diddy remains in solitary confinement, according to PEOPLE, which was the first report on his new release date.

Diddy is serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted in 2025 on two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution. He was acquitted on the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.