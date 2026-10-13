Diddy's Prison Disciplinary Record Reveals Fights, Phone Violations

Diddy has been getting into some serious trouble behind bars ... and his disciplinary record shows he's already paid a hefty price.

Jose Rojas, a union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees, tells TMZ ... he's obtained Diddy's full disciplinary history ... and it includes multiple fights and phone violations.

According to Rojas, Diddy was written up for fighting on July 31 and September 30, with another major violation recorded October 1. He says the records also show two minor phone violations, one on July 7 and another on September 19, 2025.

And the punishment is no joke ... Rojas says Diddy lost 41 days of good time credit, which can help inmates get released early, along with 400 days of commissary privileges.

Play video content Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison TMZ.com

That last one is a pretty big deal in prison ... Rojas says inmates rely on the commissary to stock up on cakes, snacks, and other foods they can't otherwise get their hands on.

We're told Diddy's disciplinary problems could also get him labeled a "disruptive" inmate, making him eligible for a transfer to another facility ... though Rojas says that hasn't happened yet.

As TMZ previously reported ... Diddy's prison release date was recently pushed back from January 21, 2028 to March 2, 2028.

The disciplinary details come after NBC News reported Diddy was allegedly enjoying some VIP treatment behind bars, including access to a contraband cellphone with nude photos, alcohol, massages and fancy meals. He was subsequently sent back to solitary confinement as officials investigated.

Last week, Diddy's ex Aubrey O'Day also joined "TMZ Live" to weigh in on reports of his alleged VIP treatment behind bars.