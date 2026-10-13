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Diddy's Prison Disciplinary Record Reveals Fights, Phone Violations

Diddy Prison Disciplinary Record Revealed

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Getty/Federal Bureau of Prisons

Diddy has been getting into some serious trouble behind bars ... and his disciplinary record shows he's already paid a hefty price.

Jose Rojas, a union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees, tells TMZ ... he's obtained Diddy's full disciplinary history ... and it includes multiple fights and phone violations.

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According to Rojas, Diddy was written up for fighting on July 31 and September 30, with another major violation recorded October 1. He says the records also show two minor phone violations, one on July 7 and another on September 19, 2025.

And the punishment is no joke ... Rojas says Diddy lost 41 days of good time credit, which can help inmates get released early, along with 400 days of commissary privileges.

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PUFF IN PRISON
Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison
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That last one is a pretty big deal in prison ... Rojas says inmates rely on the commissary to stock up on cakes, snacks, and other foods they can't otherwise get their hands on.

We're told Diddy's disciplinary problems could also get him labeled a "disruptive" inmate, making him eligible for a transfer to another facility ... though Rojas says that hasn't happened yet.

Diddy Through The Years
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Diddy Through The Years Launch Gallery
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As TMZ previously reported ... Diddy's prison release date was recently pushed back from January 21, 2028 to March 2, 2028.

The disciplinary details come after NBC News reported Diddy was allegedly enjoying some VIP treatment behind bars, including access to a contraband cellphone with nude photos, alcohol, massages and fancy meals. He was subsequently sent back to solitary confinement as officials investigated.

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DIVING INTO DIDDY
Video: Aubrey O'Day Says Diddy Has It Too Good in Prison, Isn't Suffering Behind Bars
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Last week, Diddy's ex Aubrey O'Day also joined "TMZ Live" to weigh in on reports of his alleged VIP treatment behind bars.

Diddy is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges in 2025 ... though he was acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

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