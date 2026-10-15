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Bureau of Prisons Says Diddy Fight with Dudus Didn't Happen

Diddy Prison Says Dudus Fight Didn't Happen

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Prison officials insist Diddy did not get into a fight that resulted in a head injury last weekend ... but they are tight-lipped on how, or even if, he was hurt.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons tells us, "We can tell you that the story you are referring to is false and did not happen."

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TMZ broke the story ... Diddy was taken out of Fort Dix FCI early Saturday morning by ambulance to receive emergency medical treatment for a head injury. Multiple sources inside Fort Dix told us he sustained that injury during a clash with fellow inmate Christopher "Dudus" Coke.

When we asked the B.O.P. official how Diddy was injured, they said ... "We have no additional information to provide."

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Our sources are solid on Diddy's injury, and his transport out of Fort Dix early last Saturday morning. As we reported he was returned to the prison before sunrise, so whatever treatment he got was not for a life threatening injury.

For what it's worth ... the B.O.P. refused to comment back in July when Diddy had a previous fight with an inmate. Ever since, an NBC News report about Diddy living a life of luxury behind bars, Fort Dix has been in the spotlight ... and, we're told prison officials have conducted multiple raids to seize contraband from all inmates.

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