Bureau of Prisons Says Diddy Fight with Dudus Didn't Happen

Prison officials insist Diddy did not get into a fight that resulted in a head injury last weekend ... but they are tight-lipped on how, or even if, he was hurt.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons tells us, "We can tell you that the story you are referring to is false and did not happen."

TMZ broke the story ... Diddy was taken out of Fort Dix FCI early Saturday morning by ambulance to receive emergency medical treatment for a head injury. Multiple sources inside Fort Dix told us he sustained that injury during a clash with fellow inmate Christopher "Dudus" Coke.

When we asked the B.O.P. official how Diddy was injured, they said ... "We have no additional information to provide."

Our sources are solid on Diddy's injury, and his transport out of Fort Dix early last Saturday morning. As we reported he was returned to the prison before sunrise, so whatever treatment he got was not for a life threatening injury.