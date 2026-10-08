Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Wife Charged With Torture

Nicolás Maduro -- the former Venezuelan president who was deposed by the United States government earlier this year -- and his wife have been charged for allegedly torturing Americans.

The DOJ announced Thursday it has charged Nicolás and the former First Lady of Venezuela, Cilia Adela Flores de Maduro, with conspiring to commit torture, narcoterrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses.

FBI Director Kash Patel claims the Maduro regime tortured countless Americans while they were in Venezuelan custody. Patel alleges these Americans were tortured with a variety of methods, including "drugs, electric shock, sexual assault, and more.”

U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald for the Southern District of New York added, "The Maduros and other Venezuelan leaders abused their positions of trust to enrich themselves through narco-terrorism, cocaine trafficking, and other corruption, including by employing Venezuelan military, law enforcement, and other government entities under their control to flood the United States with illegal narcotics. Today's indictment further alleges that the Maduros and other Venezuelan leaders conspired to repress dissent through grave violations of human rights by ordering and allowing violence, threats, and physical torture under color of law."

Maduro was the president of Venezuela for almost 13 years ... beginning in April 2013 and ending when the United States government toppled his regime and took him into custody earlier this year.

Maduro was brought back to the United States and locked up in New York City's MDC Brooklyn ... the same detention center that also housed Diddy and Luigi Mangione.

A photo of Maduro from behind bars -- flashing peace signs to the camera -- was released in August ... and he called the pic a "small gift of love and hope" for his grandchildren, children, and supporters."

Jamie McDonald, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, says ... “This conduct is alleged to have caused significant harm to Americans, and generational harm to Venezuelans. This is the epitome of corruption.”