TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: El-Sayed Shares Snack With TMZ DC Team

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed hung out with the TMZ DC crew ... even sharing a Gatorade, though the trio made sure to waterfall it.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating who supplied the ketamine used during the alleged Cornell gang rape.

And RJ Mitte's fiancée, Kennedy Suarez, gave him an ultimatum before his suicide ... telling him to choose between her and his mom, Dyna.

We also tackle the latest developments in the Kelly Clarkson bird saga, a 2011 murder tied to "The People's Court," and more details on the man who was mauled to death by a tiger in the UK.