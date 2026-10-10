Man Mauled to Death by Tiger After Jumping Into Zoo Enclosure

A man was mauled to death by a tiger after jumping into the animal's enclosure at a zoo in England ... sparking a massive emergency response and forcing the park to evacuate.

England police: The man who suffered serious injuries after jumping into a Yorkshire tiger enclosure has died. https://t.co/KixvcA4YmY @WBC24News

According to South Yorkshire Police, officers were called to Yorkshire Wildlife Park Saturday after reports of a man entering the tiger enclosure.

Police say the tiger attacked the man, leaving him with serious injuries. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead.

Disturbing footage circulating on social media appears to show the man, wearing a black sweater, sitting on the ground inside the enclosure as the tiger attacks him.

The zoo was evacuated following the attack and will remain closed Sunday as officials investigate exactly what happened.