Enraged Elephant Attacks Crowd, Swings Man Like Rag Doll at Festival in India

Play video content Tahir Ibn Manzoor/Prohit

Dozens were injured when an enraged elephant attacked a crowd during a festival in India ... swinging one man around like a rag doll before throwing him violently to the ground -- and it was all caught on video.

A massive crowd surrounds an elephant adorned with headgear and leg bracelets -- when suddenly, the agitated elephant throws its weight around and attacks two men, appearing to butt its head at them ... then picks up one of the men with its trunk and swings him around wildly in the air for several long moments. He's then flung helplessly to the ground.

Several people in the crowd drag the man to safety. A man riding on top of the animal watches helplessly as a few men attempt to control the animal from behind on the ground ... the animal goes stoic as the crowd disperses in terror. At least 25 people were injured.

The horrifying incident is reminiscent of the infamous Siegfried and Roy tiger attack in Vegas back in 2003 ... highlighting the dangers of domesticating wild animals.

A tiger named Mantacore was performing in a magic show onstage at The Mirage when it suddenly bit down on Siegfried's neck and dragged him. Siegfried survived, but was permanently disabled.

Play video content October 2024 SWNS